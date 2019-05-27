Winter Storm Warning in place through Tuesday

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM this evening to Noon Tuesday for the Absaroka, Wind River and Bighorn Mountains

Today and Tonight – Rain likely with high elevation snow. Snow levels will lower to near 8000 feet across central Wyoming tonight with heavy, wet snow developing in the mountains. Rain could be heavy at times across central Wyoming. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible across central Wyoming, with the heaviest amounts expected across Johnson and Natrona Counties.

Tuesday through Sunday – Tuesday, Areas of moderate to heavy rain continuing across the lower elevations of central Wyoming with heavy wet snow in the mountains. Precipitation tapering off north to south Tuesday night.

Thursday through Sunday, Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The Wind River Basin Forecast:



Rest Of Today – Rain and scattered thunderstorms late in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 57. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Tonight – Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 42. North winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Tuesday – Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 52. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Tuesday Night –Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 37. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.