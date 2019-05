The twice weekly Wyoming Weather Situation Report from the National Weather Service looks good, for waterfowl that is, but for the rest of us, more precipitation is in the forecast. See the map below:

Much of Wyoming will see significant rainfall over the next 24- 36 hours. 1-2 inches of rain will be common, with local amounts up to 3-4 inches. Flash flooding is a serious concern w/ saturated ground.

Significant snowfall over the high mountain peaks will keep snow water equivalent values well above normal for this time of year. See the image below expected snowfall amounts:

High mountain peaks across Wyoming could receive 1-2 feet of snow through Wednesday morning, likely keeping mountain snow water equivalent values well above normal for late May.

The six to ten day outlook: Above normal precipitation continues to be favored into early June.