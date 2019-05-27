Breaking News

The Rain fell like Tears on Memorial Day in Riverton

Article Updated: May 27, 2019
The rain fell like tears on the VFW Memorial at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton on this Memorial Day. Annual services there were cancelled due to the rain. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The rain fell like tears on this Memorial Day and for the first time in a long time, perhaps for the first time ever, the Memorial ceremonies at Riverton’s Mountain View Cemetery were cancelled. Simply, it was just too soggy.

The quiet and simple ceremony usually held on this day involves the different branches of the military, and their auxiliaries, placing wreaths and flowers at the main Veteran’s plot at the cemetery, while offering up prayers for those who served and did not return.

Events had also been scheduled in Hudson, Lander, Dubois and on the Wind River Reservation.

Rain drops fell from pine trees at Mountain View Cemetery on Memorial Day. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over
The Memorial Day Ran glistened off of the lanes at Mountain View Cemetery. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

