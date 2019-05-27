Soggy holiday saw rain fall across Fremont County

The rain began Sunday night and didn’t let up. At mid-morning Monday, it was still falling, forcing the postponement of Memorial Day observances across the area.

In advance of Memorial Day, folks in Hudson, Lander, Arapahoe, Dubois and Fort Washakie were busy sprucing up family graves and placing wreaths and flowers, and for veterans, American flags.

Below are some images from Saturday’s preparations at several locations. WyoToday photos by Ernie Over

Hudson’s Cemetery

VFW Memorial at Hudson

A veteran’s grave in Hudson

At the Gold Star Memoiral in Hudson

Lander’s Mt.Hope Cemetery Memoiral

Veteran’s Graves in Lander

Graves from the US Cavalry era

At Mt Hope Cemetery

At Mt. Hope Cemetery

At Mt Hope Cemetery

Riverton Veteran’s Park Shelter

The newest monument at Veteran’s Park

The newest memorial at Riverton’s Veteran’s Park, above right, is dedicated to the nine men from Wyoming who perished aboard the Japanese Freighter Arisan Maru when it was torpedoed by the USS Shark. The men, all Prisoners of War, were being transported on the ship.