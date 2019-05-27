Breaking News

Soggy holiday saw rain fall across Fremont County

Article Updated: May 27, 2019
The Gold Star Memorial in downtown Hudson. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The rain began Sunday night and didn’t let up. At mid-morning Monday, it was still falling, forcing the postponement of Memorial Day observances across the area.

In advance of Memorial Day, folks in Hudson, Lander, Arapahoe, Dubois and Fort Washakie were busy sprucing up family graves and placing wreaths and flowers, and for veterans, American flags.

Below are some images from Saturday’s preparations at several locations. WyoToday photos by Ernie Over

  • Hudson’s Cemetery
  • VFW Memorial at Hudson
  • A veteran’s grave in Hudson
  • At the Gold Star Memoiral in Hudson
  • Lander’s Mt.Hope Cemetery Memoiral
  • Veteran’s Graves in Lander
  • Graves from the US Cavalry era
  • At Mt Hope Cemetery
  • At Mt. Hope Cemetery
  • At Mt Hope Cemetery
  • Riverton Veteran’s Park Shelter
  • The newest monument at Veteran’s Park

The newest memorial at Riverton’s Veteran’s Park, above right, is dedicated to the nine men from Wyoming who perished aboard the Japanese Freighter Arisan Maru when it was torpedoed by the USS Shark. The men, all Prisoners of War, were being transported on the ship.

Riverton’s Veteran’s Park between City Hall and the Rails To Trails Pathway. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

