Precip totals growing with steady rain

As of 9:30 this morning, the National Weather Service Forecast office in Riverton reported the following rainfall totals across the Fremont County and the Big Horn Basin. The most rainfall fell just southeast of Riverton where 0.84 inches was recorded. Close behind was Crowheart with 0.75 inches and Kinnear with 0.71 inches.

Lander had one-half inch and Pavillion recorded nearly one-half inch of precipitation at 45 hundreths.

Eleven miles West Northwest of Thermopolis saw over one-third of an inch of rainfall.

Here are the totals as of 9:30 a.m.