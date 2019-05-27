Dorothy Padilla, 85 of Fort Washakie passed away at her daughter’s home on Friday, May 24, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Jola’s home, 208 Ethete Road, a feast will follow.

Dorothy Ada Denver was born on March 24, 1934 in Duchesne, UT to Elmer and Mary (Harris) Denver. She grew up in Duchesne and graduated from Altamont High School.

She was of the Catholic faith and also practiced the Native American ways.

Dorothy was a homemaker, a waitress, baker, sold Avon, and was a terrific seamstress and worked in a daycare.

She lived in many different places including, Fort Washakie, WY, Fort Hall, ID, Phoenix, AZ, and Orlando, FL for the last 30 years. She came home to Fort Washakie in November of 2018.

On September 1, 1979 she married Juan “Jerry” Padilla in Las Vegas, NV.

She belonged to the Veterans Auxiliary in Fort Duchesne, UT.

Dorothy was a musician and loved to play the guitar, banjo, ukulele, piano, accordion, and spoons. She had a beautiful signing voice also. When she was younger she was a barrel racer and still loved to ride horses.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Padilla of Orlando, FL; sons, Wade Garrett LeBeau and wife, Teresa Ann, and Clinton Thomas LeBeau; daughter, Jola Faye LeBeau; sister, Pauline Freeman of CA; and over 100 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Hilred Louis LeBeau and Bennie Earl LeBeau; daughter, Ronda Lee LeBeau; and nine of her siblings.

