It took less than two hours, but dozens of volunteers spanned out across Riverton’s Mountain View Cemetery and put over 1,400 American Flags on the graves of Veterans this Saturday morning.

Flags were also placed on Veteran’s graves at the Old Fellows Cemetery on Riverview Road.

It was a perfect morning for the work. Clear blue skies, a pleasant temperature and no wind. With all the recent moisture, planting each of the flags was easy as the ground was soft.

Curtis & Daniel Martin of Scout Troop 44

A row of Veteran’s graves

Odd Fellows Cemetery

Willis & Elaine Patterson at the grave of Willis’s Mother Rosalie Anderson

Hanging basket of flowers

Peaceful cemetery lane

Hopa Crab tree in full bloom

Serene scene

Photo with a Loved One

Folks decorating graves were everywhere

A family decorating with flowers

Sandra Lynn decorating graves of the VFW Auxiliary at Mountain View Cemetery