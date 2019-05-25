Public invited to participate in Shopko closure webinar

The public is invited to view and participate in a webinar that will provide insight and recommendations to Wyoming communities in the wake of 13 Shopko stores closing across the state, including the store closings in Lander, Thermopolis and Worland.

The webinar will be presented from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on June 6. To participate, register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3549952909616732941

In April, the Wyoming Business Council partnered with local community leaders to host retail expert Matt Wagner from the National Main Street Center in the Big Horn Basin counties. Wagner was tasked with using the Big Horn Basin — where four Shopko stores were closing — as a case study to inform his recommendations on mitigating the economic impact of the closures statewide. He toured the area, held focus groups and conducted surveys on the impact of Shopko’s departure. He will present his conclusions and recommendations in this webinar, with the goal of providing insight and tools to all the impacted communities in Wyoming.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of the presentation. Click here for more background and information about this case study.