Camp Dubois Exhibit Opens at Dubois Museum

At the request of Wyoming Tie and Timber Co., who faced a critical labor shortage during WWII, a group of 50 German prisoners of war arrived at Dubois in spring of 1944. These men came from a large POW camp in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to build a POW branch camp located about 12 miles west of town. June 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of these men’s arrival in the Upper Wind River Valley.

To commemorate this unique part of history, the Dubois Museum installed an exhibit with original POW artifacts and photos that tell the story of “Camp Dubois.” What did they do? How long did they stay? What did townsfolk think about living down the road from their “enemies?” Stop by the Museum to find out!