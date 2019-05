The Tri-State Livestock News this week is reporting the death of rodeo announcer Chad Nicholson, a fixture at rodeos around the West, including the annual Fremont County Fair Rodeo. Nicholson died after a tow rope broke sending the vehicle he was in plunging down a steep ravine near Woodlake, California on May 17th.

Nicholson was first hired by Hank and Lori Franzen of Riverton’s Powder River Rodeo Company over nearly two decades ago.