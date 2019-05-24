Breaking News

School ending; Motorists be aware

May 24, 2019
Motorists will see more young people out on the streets from this day forward as school has come to a close in most of Fremont County. Classes end in Riverton today. The Riverton Police Department reminds in-town drivers that even though school is out, the 20 mph school speed zones remain in effect all year around, including weekends. So, slow down in school zones.

