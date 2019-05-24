Breaking News

Help needed to place flags on Veteran’s graves Saturday

Article Updated: May 24, 2019
The main Veteran's plot at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Monday is Memorial Day, which means that help is needed at Mountain View Cemetery tomorrow, Saturday, to help put out over 14-hundred flags on Veteran graves. Veteran’s Hall suggests that those interested bring out their families, their wagons, gloves and any tools that you may need to plant the flags. With all of the recent moisture, the ground should be relatively soft this year. Pickup your flags and a map at the VFW Monument in the main Veteran’s section of the cemetery.  Flags and the maps are being provided by Veteran’s Hall.

