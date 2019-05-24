Help needed to place flags on Veteran’s graves Saturday

Monday is Memorial Day, which means that help is needed at Mountain View Cemetery tomorrow, Saturday, to help put out over 14-hundred flags on Veteran graves. Veteran’s Hall suggests that those interested bring out their families, their wagons, gloves and any tools that you may need to plant the flags. With all of the recent moisture, the ground should be relatively soft this year. Pickup your flags and a map at the VFW Monument in the main Veteran’s section of the cemetery. Flags and the maps are being provided by Veteran’s Hall.
Breaking News
-
The public is invited to view and participate in a webinar that will provide insight…
-
The Tri-State Livestock News this week is reporting the death of rodeo announcer Chad Nicholson,…
-
Picture from WRTA Bus Lines on Facebook WRTA Bus Lines has released their summer Fixed…
-
Motorists will see more young people out on the streets from this day forward as…
-
Monday is Memorial Day, which means that help is needed at Mountain View Cemetery tomorrow,…
-
According to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) press release, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine…
-
Attached is the latest Wyoming Situation Report from the National Weather Service. Impact Level: Moderate Overview:…
-
A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 4.1 million visitors to Yellowstone in…
-
The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet May 30 from 10 a.m. to…
-
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced bipartisan legislation today that would…