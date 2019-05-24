CWC-Northern Arapaho ink MOU to provide instruction on the Reservation

The Northern Arapaho Tribe and Central Wyoming College signed a Memorandum of Understanding this morning that will lead to additional educational opportunities for the Wind River Reservation.

Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said a priority of the tribe is providing education to tribal members to help them out of a life of poverty. CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall said the college’s mission is to help all people of all nations to help expand their educational horizons and empower their future.

Wind River Tribal College President Marlin Spoonhunter thanked CWC and the NABC for supporting tribal members, their children and grandchilren for the future.

Marlin Spoonhunter and CWC Dean Mark Nordeen have been working on a class schedule for this fall. Under Higher Learning Commission rules, CWC can offer a one-year (30 credit) experience on the reservation.

Under the MOU, the Tribal Council will provide staff support and funds for the CWC Adjunct instructors and CWC will provide the Tuition and Fee Funds for the Tribe to help cover their costs.

From Left, Northern Arapaho CEO Dr. Aldora WhiteEagle, NABC Chairman Lee Spoonhunter, Steven Fasthorse, Kim Harjo, Clarinda Calling Thunder, Al Addison and Marlin Spoonhunter.

Wind River Tribal College President Marlin Spoonhunter, standing, expressed his thanks to the NABC and CWC for establishing a working relationship.