The Kinnear Store was burglarized sometime around 3 a.m. this morning and a suspect, one of four, was caught on video surveillance. The photo was provided by one of the owners of the store, Lori-Knapp Davidson.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The four suspects, according to radio reports, were seen walking from the location.

Davidson said any help in identifying the suspect(s) “would be greatly appreciated.”