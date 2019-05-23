WOW turnout was best ever

The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend registered its best attendance ever, with over 2,500 folks showing up at the Lander Community and Convention Center this past weekend.

Wyoming Game and Fish Lander District public relations director Rene Schell said one part of the show, bringing in local sales receipts for a chance at a variety of drawings, was very successful. She said over $28,000 in receipts were turned in. The effort was to promote local businesses.

She also added that over 500 people attended the Water For Wildlife barbecue later that evening. Proceeds from that event are shared by the Lander Economic Development Association (LEDA) and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for local projects.