Weather: Expect more of the same

A Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Wind River Mountains from 6 AM to 6 PM Thursday has been issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.

This Afternoon and Tonight, snow and rain will continue to diminish this afternoon, though some heavy showers may develop east of the divide through the early evening. Gusty north to northeast wind over 30 mph is expected this afternoon from Johnson County southwest to Sweetwater County.

Thursday through Tuesday, another strong storm is expected to move through the area beginning early Thursday morning. More widespread snow is expected east of the Divide above 6000 feet and 7500 feet west, with mostly rain in the lower elevations. Heavy snow is expected from from South Pass into the east slopes of the Wind River Mountains.

Friday through Sunday, isolated mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.