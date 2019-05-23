RPD called on theft of booze

The Riverton Police responded to 19 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

Police received a report from 2150 North Federal of two individuals who took some alcohol without paying. The product was identified as one bottle of Genetman’s Jack, two bottles of Black Velvet, and one bottle of Southern Comfort. The liquor was valued at $39.23.

Arrests:

Arrested 25 year old male from Ethete, Kym Fasthorse for Pedestrian under the influence, unlawful entry, and interference

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.