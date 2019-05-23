Kickin’ Trash on the Bike Path, Round 2

Today the community group, Kickin’ Trash, gathered at Veterans Park to tackle part of the Riverton Rails to Trails Path. Today’s event was the second at this location, due to it’s high traffic-central location.

This group consisted of Mayor Richard Gard, Councilwoman Rebecca Schatza, Councilman Cory Rota, Community Members Steve Bang (and son), Cynthia Salazar, Brandon Nebel, and newly appointed Community Engagement Committee members Rusty Wuertz and KaCee Bailey (and sons).

After starting behind Riverton City Hall, the group ventured toward main street picking up all trash in sight. During the event, the group joked that, Steve Bang “Won for the day,” by finding an area that produced over five full bright orange WYDOT bags of miscellaneous garbage tucked between several semi shipping containers.

An emphasis of the group is raising awareness about getting involved in the community and the impact it can have. Families are also encouraged to attend.

Next week the group is headed to the Big Bend Ponds, just beyond the Rendezvous Ponds. It’s an area that has been suggested to the group by several community members. Each event is open to the public and new members are encouraged to attend. The Big Bend Kickin’ Trash event will take place on May 29th at 4pm... Bring Gloves!

