FCSO: Cold & Wet Weather keeping lawbreakers home

On Wednesday, the Fremont County 911 center in Lander received 49 calls for service, including 18 ambulance calls. A total of 10 people were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander making this morning’s jail population at 196 inmates. Eleven individuals are being held in facilities across the state.

On Tuesday, the dispatch center in Lander received 43 calls for service. County ambulances were dispatched 13 times. Four people were booked into the detention center.

From the call log:

The Wind River Oil Field Service reported that one of their vehicles had rolled over on the Sand Draw Road outside of Riverton. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

The slick and slushy highway conditions resulted in two vehicles sliding off US 287 near Iiams Road south of Lander. There were no injuries. Muddy conditions resulted in a motorist seeking assistance on South Irishman Road off of the Eight Mile Road.

Tuesday:

A resident in Lyons Valley reported that one dozen dogs were running up and down the road and the caller was afraid for joggers that use that road.

A sexual assault was reported involving a juvenile. The FBI was called in to investigate.

A deer was struck and killed near the intersection of Highway 26 and the Eight Mile Road. The vehicle sustained damage.