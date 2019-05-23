Deep snow delays U.S. 14A spring opening

The annual spring opening of U.S. 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell will occur prior to Memorial Day weekend this year, but heavy snow Wednesday night has delayed the opening until at least late this afternoon at the earliest.

Thursday morning the WYDOT crew on the Lovell side experienced a mechanical breakdown, but crews were still optimistic the road could be opened later in the day.

The opening of U.S. 14A is dependent upon favorable weather.

“We will not make the noon opening target,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation area maintenance supervisor Rich Hall of Sheridan. “We have a rotary blower opening a path through the recent deep snow. Right now, we’re shooting for a 3 p.m. opener.”

For current road conditions, call 511 or wyoroad.info.

The annual winter closure of U.S. 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. It usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.