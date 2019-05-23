CWC Women add recruit

Breaking News

Central Wyoming College Women’s Basketball welcomes another 19-20 signee, from Reno, NV, 5’6” Kailiana Ramos. She brings a fast break game and a deep 3 point shot, that is much needed to our building team. Extremely coachable and endless motor, according to Coach Lindsey Fearing.

