BHB sage grouse working group to meet in Cody

The Bighorn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet May 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office (2820 Hwy 120) in Cody.

The role of the group is to develop and set in motion local conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. The group will meet to review projects for funding in order to implement local conservation plans.

The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight such groups operating in Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to the proceedings. Public comments will be heard at a designated time.