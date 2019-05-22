Wyoming Hall of Fame coach died on Wednesday

\The University of Wyoming was saddened to hear of the passing of UW Athletics Hall of Famer Steven Suder. Suder passed away on Wednesday.

Suder wrestled for the Cowboys from 1975-79 and earned All-America honors as a senior in 1979. He returned to UW to lead the Wyoming wrestling program as head coach from 1989-2008. On Aug. 31, 2018, Suder was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame — the highest honor bestowed by UW Athletics.

He concluded his UW coaching career with 127 dual wins, which ranks second in program history to only the legendary Everett Lantz. Suder led Wyoming to two Western Athletic Conference team titles. He was named conference Coach of the Year four times, and earned NCAA West Regional Coach of the Year honors twice.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of Coach Suder’s passing,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “We respect and appreciate the commitment and leadership Coach Suder brought to his time as both a Cowboy student-athlete and coach. He not only accomplished great things as a coach and athlete, but he was a great role model for young people. He was highly respected as a member of the Laramie community for decades and will be missed by so many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Suder family.”

“The Wyoming wrestling family is in pain and heartbroken,” said Mark Branch, University of Wyoming Head Wrestling Coach. “Coach Suder was a legend at UW as both a wrestler and a coach, but his impact was so much greater than the sport of wrestling. I was blessed to know him as a friend. He was a respected leader in this community, on this campus and in my church, and he will be greatly missed. My prayers are with his wife, his children and his many dear friends.”