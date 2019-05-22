STEM… isn’t everything.

Cody’s Column is a bi-monthly opinion piece.

So, at the risk of igniting a fire of emotions, what’s your “green new deal?”

My blood pressure jumped a few dozen points this week when reading a construction journal editorial at my day job. Under the columnist’s rules for his “new green deal,” he suggests that 90 percent of university liberal arts programs should be eliminated and replaced with STEM courses (science, technology, engineering and math) in their place.

His point is worth considering (I said ‘considering’), but it’s one-sided and, I believe, somewhat misguided. In his words, “poetry isn’t going to save the planet. We need breakthroughs in energy efficiency and new energy sources, and those will only come from advancements in science and engineering.”



I agree. We need more people working on these important STEM-related issues.



But then, he cut deeper into my soul when he said, “perhaps all those liberal arts students can learn to weld, or code. And parents, you better start doing that tiger mom thing if you want your precious babies to qualify for college.”



OK, let’s cuss and discuss his statements. First, I’m guessing he may not have any children of his own; kids are going to do what they do when they go to college. Second, we are training more engineers today than we’ve ever trained in the history of the University of Wyoming, and many future engineers will be able to soon take advantage of the latest, newest technology and a high-priced and justified new building on the Laramie campus that will soon open to train future engineers.



Should liberal arts majors, and liberal arts degree holders, have a life plan to earn money after graduation and, in the column writer’s words, to save the earth. That’s easy to answer. Of course, yes, you danged right, you betcha.



But I can also attest to several things. I hold a liberal arts degree earned at the University of Wyoming in communications and journalism. Decades later, I was asked to talk to engineering students about the “real world” after UW, and I’ve injected fear into their lives upon suggesting that communicating what they know about engineering to the average citizens in the real world will be at least — let me say this again, “at least” — as important as STEM knowledge, engineering principles, road design, cross-sections of engineering plans, calculations of dirt and concrete quantities, etc.



I encouraged these students to take extra classes in creative writing, speech, sociology, psychology, poetry and other liberal arts and human dimensions classes. They’ve rolled their eyes at me, expressed genuine fear, denied reality to my face, etc.



Many of these engineers hadn’t given any thought to the need to communicate what they know to people in the real world.



For the past 15 years, I’ve worked side by side with engineers and road people at the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I value their knowledge and skills as engineers and snow-plow drivers, and I guarantee you that my liberal-arts skills of working in the media, and working with radio, TV and newspapers, are all valued by engineers. They hate standing in front of the microphone. Many stare at the microphone in a way that causes the microphone to metaphorically grow and causes these “ninja-neers (lol” to lose their voice and develop anxiety about explaining their craft. This is part of the reason why they hire liberal-arts majors such as me to help them sell transportation problems and to communicate with citizens. This teamwork helps, and this well-rounded approach aids with improving citizen involvement and understanding how their government conducts its business.

My point, and I realize it took me a while to get there, is that we need our universities to produce well-rounded humans with degrees that are marketable in the real world. And likewise, our world needs more engineers with an appreciation and understanding for the arts, the natural world, and the lighter side of life.



Saving the world every day is a bit stressful, even with all the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training that one can muster. Attending a play, understanding history and people’s behavior, being able to identify the sounds and instruments of an orchestra or band, reading a good book, enjoying and contemplating poetry, and opening one’s mind to a bit of art history and philosophy … all are good tools for the world-saving toolbox.



A “green new deal”? Why not? It’ll take everyone to save our world — engineers, STEM agents of innovation, communicators, and liberal arts gurus.