Rustlers Ink Multiple High School Standouts

Central Wyoming College men’s basketball head coach Brad Schmit announced the signing of four new players for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. The four signees will join 9 returning players for the Rustlers, who are coming off a Region IX tournament berth.

The new members of the Rustler program are featured below:

Jaylon Gentry, Brown Deer High School, Brown Deer, WI

Jaylon (5’9″, Point Guard) is coming off a stellar senior campaign that saw him average 20 plus points per game, top 1000 career points, and earn Conference Player of the Year. Jaylon competed against some of the best competition in the country playing for Kevon Looney Elite and will join the program looking to make an instant impact. “I chose CWC because I want to be the best player I can be. I felt this was the place I needed to be to make that happen.”

Coach Schmit comments on Jaylon: “His toughness, leadership skills, and overall personality are the type of characteristics we look for in players. On top of that, Jaylon is a true point guard. He knows how to play the position; when to shoot, when to get others involved, and how to be a coach on the floor. “

Treyton Paxton, Riverton High School, Riverton, WY

Treyton (6’1″, Shooting Guard) comes to the Rustler program as one of the most decorated players from Fremont County. Earning all conference honors and all state honors as a junior and senior, selected to play in the Wyoming/Montana All-Star game, and leaving the Riverton HS program as the 4th all-time leading scorer, the 22 PPG scorer cannot wait to get started. “I chose CWC because of Coach Schmit and his staff. I look forward to working hard and transitioning my game to the next level.”

Coach Schmit comments on Treyton: “Being able to have a local standout like Treyton join our program is big time. The work ethic he has is rare in today’s athlete. He is going to put in countless hours to improve his game and become the college basketball player I believe he can be. He is an elite shooter who is sneaky athletic. The community of Riverton will enjoy watching him continue his career in his hometown.”

Kalthom Kur, Juan Diego High School, Salt Lake City, UT

Kalthom (6’5″, Small Forward) joins the CWC program after a senior season that saw him impact the game in a multitude of ways. Rebounding, passing, and defending are some of Kur’s strongest assets, which ended up earning him 2nd Team All Region. “The big reason I chose CWC was to get away from the city life and enjoy nature. “

Coach Schmit comments on Kalthom: “As a player, he hasn’t even come close to reaching his full potential. Kalthom started playing the game much later than other players and is still figuring out his body. Once he puts on 10-15 pounds and competes against other high level guys, I think he will surprise a lot of people with how good of a player he can become.”

Kaleb Phillips, Cheyenne South High School, Cheyenne, WY

Kaleb (6’2″ Point Guard) enjoyed a stat stuffing senior season that saw him average 10.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG. He was selected to the Wyoming East All-Conference team, played AAU basketball for the Wyoming Power, and graduated from Cheyenne South as one of the top players in recent history. “I feel like CWC is the best place for me to grow as a player and person.”

Coach Schmit comments on Kaleb: “The passion, energy, and overall swagger that Kaleb competes with is going to make our entire program better. I feel the players we are going to surround Kaleb with are going to bring out the best in him and give him the chance to reach his full potential.”