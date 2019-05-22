Lander Rotary Club named tops in three-state District

The Rotary Club of Lander was named as the Outstanding Large Club in Rotary District 5440 at the organization’s district conference held this past weekend in Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska. There are 54 Rotary Clubs in District 5440 encompassing all of Wyoming, Western Nebraska and Northern Colorado.

In an announcement at the regular Wednesday luncheon of the Lander club, President-Elect Deborah Nunnink surprised club members with the news. Nunnink said the conference was abuzz with talk about Lander all three days of the conference after the opening day session was facilitated by Lander’s Mandy Fabel, who apparently was quite energetic and inspirational. “She was a hard act to follow, and she set the tone for the conference,” Nunnink said.

Another reference about Lander came when a guest speaker from California spoke about their club’s International project in Guatemala. The speaker noted that Lander’s work in Mexico, Central America and Africa was the inspiration for their project. The Lander Club also help get the Guatemala project kick-started with a $5,000 grant.

Current District Governor Charles Rutenberg said he was impressed by the energy of the Lander club, how comfortable he felt when visiting there, and how diverse the club’s outreach into the wider community was, according to Nunnink.

In the 2018 District Conference, the Lander Club was acknowledged for its membership growth and for its Interact Club at Lander Valley High School, receiving two District 5440 awards.