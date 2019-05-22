Demolition of fire damaged Motel wing began today

Demolition began today from a fire that closed South Federal Boulevard for several hours on January 11th and that ravaged a portion of the South Federal Inn motel.

Several motel rooms on the facility’s north wing were consumed by the flames, blamed on an electrical short. There were no injures.

Since that time, the motel owners have been repainting the building’s exterior and preparing for the demolition of the damaged portion. Once removed, the extra space is scheduled to be additional parking for the motel.