

Cody’s Column is a bi-monthly opinion piece.



Buckling your seat belt may save your life.

It’s something to ponder on this cold, rainy May day.

We all drive to work, drive to school, drive to the store, drive to the doctor’s office, and this list goes on and on. We live in rural Wyoming, and we must drive places to experience life.

Buckle up.

And driving is most likely the single most dangerous thing that any of us will do on any given day of our lives in Big Horn County, Wyoming.

Buckle up.

Monday morning, I was driving toward the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s district office in Basin. At the Hot Springs-Washakie County line, about 7:40 a.m., cars were parked along the shoulder of the US20/WY789 roadway, and people were rushing to help at the crash scene. I slowed. That’s when the white sheet caught my eye. Then the people’s faces … they had witnessed another death on Wyoming’s highways … 63rd of the year, to be exact.

Buckle up.

The “death” look on the citizens’ faces and the white sheet have stuck with me throughout this week. The Thermopolis woman was someone’s friend, someone’s co-worker, someone’s daughter, someone’s someone. Today, she’s a memory. It sucks.

Monday’s fatal crash was unusual, because both drivers in the near head-on crash were wearing their seat belts. About half of the year’s fatal crashes have involved drivers or passengers who weren’t wearing their seat belts. Unfortunately, the sheer force of Monday morning’s crash, wet road conditions, and an improper passing decision contributed to the 40-year-old woman’s death. The 62-year-old Worland man who survived the crash was also wearing his seat belt; his decision likely prevented serious injury, or even death. He was treated and released Monday from the Worland hospital.

Buckle up.

Buckling your seat belt is your best defense against a drunk driver. Wearing your seat belt may be one of the best decisions you make to save your own life, or the life of your passengers. It may surely be one of the best decisions you make for your family.

As Memorial Day and our busy summer driving season approaches, law enforcement officers all over Wyoming and our nation are reminding drivers about the importance of seat belt use. The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort under way through June 2 is focused on enforcing seat belt use. It only takes seconds to buckle your seat belt.

Buckle up.

Whatever we do and whenever we do it, our main focus every day should be about returning home safely to our friends and family, such as a homebound parent, our little boy or little girl, our dog, our horse, our cat, etc. The most important things to each and every one of us are home, waiting for us to return.

This is a very simple message. Buckle up. Drive defensively. Turn on your headlights so that other driver will see you. Drive at or below the speed limit. Be aware of what is happening around you. Limit your distractions, and just drive.

Buckle up.