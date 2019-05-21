Wind River Basin Snow Water percentage growing

Currently the state’s SNOTEL high altitude automated precipitation recording sites are reading 111 percent of median with a basin high of 185 percent in the Lower North Platte Basin and a low of zero percent in the Belle Fourche and Cheyenne River Basins. Last year the state was at 90 percent, and at 159 percent in 2017.

The Wind River Basin snowpack is running at 121 percent of the median, an increase of four points since last week. The current storms passing over the area are expected to add to that snowpack.

The Sweetwater River Basin is at 107 percent of the median, compared with 92 percent last week.