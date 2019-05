Here’s the Wyoming all star roster for the basketball showdowns with Montana June 8-9th in Sheridan and Billings.

Aubrie Stenerson – Powell HS

Abby Greer – Thunder Basin HS

Kendall Wright – Greybull HS

Maddie Miller – Thunder Basin HS

Noelle Peterson – Encampment HS

Emma Jarvis – Campbell County HS

Hailey Anderson – Southeast HS

Alexandria Trosper – Wyoming Indian HS

Kammie Ragsdale – Pine Bluffs HS

Jennifer Aadland – Laramie HS

From WyoPreps.com