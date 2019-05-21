Thermopolis High graduated 45 Seniors on Sunday

After a stellar performance by the Hot Springs County High School Band and a flawless rendition of the national anthem by the high school choir, the Class of 2019 graduation kicked off in Thermopolis Sunday afternoon.

The salutatory speech by Courtney Jeunhomme inspired and entertained the audience. In fact, one could say her speech moved everyone. As a joke she had everybody stand up, look to the left, then look to the right and then she said she had moved us all.

After speeches by Valedictorians Lane Randall and Jeffrey Van Antwerp, two well spoken bright young men with a hilarious take on life, the audience learned two things:

• 1. Where is the inflatable “9” from the class of 2019 display?

• 2. Thermopolis has done a great job of raising a very promising graduate class.

Right off the bat you could feel the amount of love and pride for this graduating class. And after a long heartfelt speech from Tom Olson, AKA Mister-O, it was hard to find an eye that wasn’t glossy with emotion.

After a beautiful performance from the high school choir, the grads distributed flowers to the educators and family members who encouraged and inspired them to push forward throughout their high School career.





Joe Martinez announced the names as the students one-by-one took their final walk across the stage and received their diplomas exiting as official graduates.

The class of 2019 showed the true signs of perseverance and strength, he said. Overcoming tragedy and heartache to push through and become one of the most unified and strong graduating classes that he has had the privilege to see, he said.

The grads enter the gymnasium.