In Fremont County this Memorial Day weekend, Click it or Ticket

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Fremont County law enforcement officers are reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use. The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort is under way through June 2, and it is focused on enforcing seat belt use.

Fremont County law enforcement officers will be especially active this Memorial Day weekend as officers, deputies and troopers will target those who are not buckling up.

“It’s Click It or Ticket and we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across the county and state to ensure the message gets out,” said Chief Eric Murphy of the Riverton Police Department. “We cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt. It’s the law, and buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to save your life in a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.”

“In 2017 in Fremont County, we lost 11 people in vehicle crashes who did not buckle their seat belts,” Murphy added.

Nationally in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

“If this enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,”said Murphy.“If you know anyone who does not buckle up, please try changing their mind. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.