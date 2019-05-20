Wind River HS sent 36 new grads out into the world

Wind River High School’s 50th graduation ceremony was held this year in the Auxiliary gym as the school’s main gym was not available as a new HVAC system is being installed there. As a result, it was standing room only on Sunday for the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Thirty-six seniors of the Class of 2019 were graduated in the ceremony, which included an inspirational welcome by Alexis “Lue” Herbert, the Salutatorian’s address by Madison “Maddy” David and the Valedictory address by Tierra Price.

Inspiratioal Message Alexis “Lue” Herbert

Valedictorian Tierra Price

Salutatorian Maddy David

Guest Speaker was Justin Walker, the district’s director of student services. Walker called attention to a white paper bag under each student’s chair and then, to a student, told them what was in the bag that represented their talents and personality during their time in school. He gave the grads his five keys for success and wished them well in their future endeavors.

FCSD#6 Director of Student Services Justin Walker was the guest speaker.

Alexis Snyder produced the class video and Superintendent Diana Class, Board Chairman Dan Pince and Principal Charles Jenks conferred the diplomas.

At the conclusion of the event, the Riverside Drum Group sang an Honor Song and then the new grads exited to meet with family and friends in a desert reception.

The Wind River High School Class of 2019:

Photos by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com











































































































































Supt. Diana Clapp

The FCSD#6 School Board looks on during Mr. Walker’s talk to the graduates.





The Riverside Drum sang an honor song



Mortar boards went flying at the end of the ceremony.



