Surprise: Snow on the ground; more coming

The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport is predicting wet and chilly weather for the better part of this week.

The Wind River Basin Forecast at at glance:

Today:A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers before 1am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 34. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.