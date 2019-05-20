RHS bid the Class of 2019 adieu Sunday in festive event

Riverton High School graduated 121 members of its Class of 2019 Sunday noon at Wolverine Gym.

The RHS Symphonic Band entertained the huge crowd before the event and afterwards, including the traditional Pomp & Circumstance as the graduates entered the ceremony. Band Director is Stanley Dulkoski. The band also performed the Star Spangled Banner and the Arapahoe Eagle Drum sang both flag and honor songs.

Valedictorians for the Class of 2019 had an opportunity to speak to their classmates. They are: Kami Bolte, Carleee Flanagan, Samantha Gaudern, Perlene-Lynn Keller, Allison Mitchell, William Mumme, Jori Skaggs and Holden Yorgason.

The RHS Choir sang “Showing Us The Way” by Michael V. Fieocelli under the direction of Nathaniel Gillette.

The graduation address was given by Margaret Murray and then the big moment began when the diplomas were handed out.

The nine RHS International Exchange Students also took the stage before the Recessional and were recognized.

The Class of 2019

Photos by Ernie Over, Wyotoday.com


































































































































































































































