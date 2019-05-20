Police issue alert on a new scam now hitting the area

The Riverton Police Department issued another scam alert on Monday with a new tactic. In a Facebook post, the RPD said the scam is “one that is fairly easy to avoid falling into. Check your bank records or your actual store accounts if you are worrying about an unfamiliar charge, don’t call an unverified number to get any refund as you’ll be asked to provide credit card details to process it.”

Here is a copy of the scam trying to get individuals to respond and then get private financial information: