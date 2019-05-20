Police had busy weekend; 14 arrests made; Car stolen

The Riverton Police Responded to 80 calls in the past 72 hours ending Monday morning at 7. The RPD reported 14 arrests and one citation during the period.

From the call log:

A verbal road rage incident was reported Friday at 8:28 a.m. at the intersection of East Monroe and South Federal.

A vehicle reported stolen on the Wind River Reservation was found by its owner on Spire Drive in Riverton and called police to be there when he retrieved it.

The School Resource Officer at Riverton Middle School confiscated a knife brought to school by a student.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle in front of the Stop and Swap on East Monore. There was partial road blockage. A state crash report is pending.

A resident on Westwood Drive called to complain of an on-going alleged harassment over a parking space.

An injured dog on Cheyenne avenue had apparently been bitten by another dog. Arrangements were made to get the dog to a veterinarian.

A counterfeit $100 bill was confiscated after he tried to pass the note in the 900 block of West Main. The subject said he found the bill on East Pershing.

A victim of domestic abuse showed up in the emergency room of Sage West Hospital with reported “severe” injuries, but the victim refused to press charges.

Here’s a new one. A resident on East Monroe reported finding beer cans all around his vehicle, and that the bumper was missing.

A tan-colored 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that was left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen from the 500 block of North 5th East. The license number is 10-18980.

A resident reported her debit card stolen and said it was being used around town.

Arrests:

Arrested 65-year-old male Christopher SunRhodes for Public Intoxication and Unrinating in Public

A 19-year-old male from Arizona, Ray Black arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Arrested 24-year-old male from Cheyenne, David Mert for Interference

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Jordan Isis for Domestic Assault

A warrant was served on 60-year-old male from Arizona

Arrested 62-year-old male from Riverton, James Stephens for Possession of a Controlled substance, Open Container, and Interference.

Arrested 50-year-old female from Dubois, Holly Wolcott for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 27-year-old female from Riverton, Lanaya Driftwood for Interference

Arrested 20-year-old female from Riverton, Keyanna Applehans for Possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 30-year-old male from Riverton, Marcus Yellowhair for Interference

Arrested 65-year-old male from arapahoe, Christopher SunRhodes for Fremont County Warrant

A 33-year-old male from Arapahoe issued citation for public Intoxication

Arrested 53-year-old male from Riverton, Ronald Brown for Public Intoxication

A Warrant was served on 50-year-old female from Riverton

Arrested 27-year-old female from Fort Washakie, Kristen Washakie for Simple Assault and Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrested 28-year-old male from Ethete, Kyle White for Battery

Arrested 32-year-old male from Ethete, James Large for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.