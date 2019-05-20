LPD: Dating site scam reported over the weekend

The Lander Police Department received 46 calls for service in the 72 hours ending early Monday morning.

Police responded to a call on Cliff Street of a foul smell coming from a garage. It turned out to be spoiled met. The owner cleaned it up.

Mr. D’s Food Center reported the theft of some over the counter medications after reviewing their video surveillance video.

The police received a call about a counterfeit $100 bill. Upon investigating, police determined the bill was legal tender and not fake.

Friday night police received a call about a dog falling out of a truck on North 4th Street. The owner returned and collected the dog.

Police received a report of a dating site scam requesting money over the phone. The caller, fortunately, did not take the bait and no money was exchanged.

Police received a report that the mother of a child living in Idaho, came to Lander and removed a child that she did not have custody of. The case has been forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney.

Arrests:

Seth LeBeau, 35, Lander, was served an LPD warrant while already incarcerated in the Fremont County Detention Center.

A 23-year-old Lander man, Wesley Cassidy was cited for Peace Disturbance and Trespassing.

Lisa White, 28, Fort Washakie, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and was cited for Driving Under Suspension, No Vehicle Registration and No Insurance.

There was a minor property damage backing-up collision at the Loaf and Jug store. Michael Kowach, 41, Lander was cited for improper backing.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.