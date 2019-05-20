Governor announces Randall Luthi to join staff as Chief Energy Advisor﻿

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon announced today that Randall Luthi will join his Administration to serve as Chief Energy Advisor. An attorney, rancher and former Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives from Lincoln County, Luthi brings an extensive background in government service and the private sector to the Governor’s office.

Luthi joins the Gordon administration after serving nearly 10 years as President of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), a membership association representing all facets of the domestic offshore energy industry. Prior to joining NOIA, Luthi worked at the Department of the Interior, serving as Director of the Minerals Management Service and Deputy Director of the Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service.

“I’m excited that Randall Luthi is joining my administration.” said Gov. Gordon. “His knowledge of Wyoming’s energy economy and his experience working with our Federal partners in Washington are assets that will benefit our team going forward.”

“I am most grateful to Governor Gordon for allowing me the opportunity to return to my home in Wyoming and work for him on energy and environmental issues that are so important to our state and the nation,” Luthi said. “Our residents have always recognized the unique relationship between the ability to provide energy to consumers across the nation and to preserve our hunting, fishing and recreation economies as well.”

An attorney and rancher from Freedom, Luthi was first elected to the Wyoming House in 1995 and served as Speaker in 2005 and 2006. During his tenure as a state legislator he served on the Judiciary Committee, Management Audit Committee, and Management Council. He founded the law firm of Luthi & Voyles, LLC, in Thayne in 2000.

Luthi earned Bachelor of Science and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.

The governor is closing in on filling a few additional positions in the office and department directors as he builds out his team.