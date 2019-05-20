FCSO: Lots of Calls; One traffic crash reported

The Dispatch Center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 131 calls for service over the last 72 hours ending Monday morning. The county ambulances were dispatched 54 times and there were four fire calls.

Twenty persons were booked into the county detention center, which today has an inmate population of 203 people, 13 of whom are being held in facilities outside of the county as the Lander jail has reached its capacity.

From the call log:

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

A traffic crash reported at 4:22 pm. Friday on the 1200 block of Main Street resulted in an arrest of a 62-year-old Lander woman and charges of open container, Failure to Maintain Lane of Travel and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor Under the Influence after a report was received of a man covered with blood trying to enter a trailer on South Federal Boulevard in Riverton.

A caller reported their vehicle had been broken into in the 1100 block of East Monroe in Riverton. A report was taken.

A 50-year-old female identified as Wanda Spoonhunter was arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart.