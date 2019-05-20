Breaking News

Calf born to Shoshone Tribe’s Bison herd

WyoToday
Article Updated: May 20, 2019
Comments Off on Calf born to Shoshone Tribe’s Bison herd
A newborn calf was reported this week at the Eastern Shoshone Tribe's Buffalo Preserve west of Morton. EST Photo

The new addition to the Shoshone Tribe’s Buffalo herd was spotted over the weekend. The herd is located west of Morton. New members of the herd are scheduled to be delivered later this spring from Montana.

Post navigation

Posted in: