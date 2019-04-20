CWC Nursing Students spent their spring break working on the island of Haiti

A small group of second-year nursing students from Central Wyoming College traveled to Haiti over spring break to collaborate with other healthcare professionals in providing care to the Haitian people.

There will be a public presentation about their experiences on Friday, April 26 at 1:00 PM in the JoAnne Youtz McFarland Health and Science Center room 100.

While in Haiti the students visited L`eogane for 10 days of service learning, according to instructor Teri Wilson. They saw hospital, pediatric, community and orphanage facilities. They practiced nursing with the FSIL University nursing students at the hospital, completed home visits, taught CPR/First Aid, and worked in a mobile clinic.

Wilson described the trip as a “life changing experience”.