Two hurt in crash at highway intersection at Midvale

Two drivers were injured and taken to SageWest Riverton hospital after a crash at the intersection of Wyoming 134 and the Eight Mile Road last evening. The vehicles were an older model pickup truck and a Scion sedan with Ohio license plates. The injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Midvale Fremont County Fire Battalion Chief Rocky McWilliams has been advocating for years for a lower speed limit in that section of road as vehicles parked in front of the Midvale Store can block driver’s view of oncoming traffic.