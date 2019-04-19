Public can help prevent shoplifting: “If you see something, say something”

Some 35 or so people and a local Boy Scout Troop attended the latest in a series of public meetings on how to address shoplifting in Fremont County. The issue has become a major problem, especially at grocery stores and large retailers. Shoplifters, it was explained, come in all ages.

One solution suggested has been increased education on the cost of Shoplifting, especially with youth. Businesses are also now being provided with bumper stickers that read: “Say NO to Shoplifting” and “We Prosecute Shoplifters.”

Riverton City Council Member Mike Bailey asked those in attendance if they would call police if they saw someone breaking into a neighbors house. “I think its important for the general pubic to say something if they see something (such as shoplifting) and tell an employee or manager.”

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson told the group that “We’re supporting you, now it’s time for you to support each other.”

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard called on businesses to let city hall know if they need help. “It’s not just about shoplifting,” he said. Gard also addressed the youth in the room asking them to set the example for their peers. Gard said he was pleased to see members from Troop #4044 of Riverton in attendance.

Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun said anyone over the age of 13 could be charged as an adult if they had previously been trespassed from a store and were caught shoplifting again.