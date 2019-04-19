North Federal project construction moves to area near Walmart next week

Construction of three new accesses at Walmart will pick up following Easter weekend on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project in Riverton.

“It will be busy in front of Walmart beginning next week,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “Additional exit lanes are being built at each of the three accesses into Walmart. During these improvements, the contractor will try to keep two of the accesses open most of the time.”

Other project work includes reconstruction of the Webbwood Road/North Federal Boulevard intersection, and sanitary sewer installation between Sunset Drive and Webbwood Road.

“We appreciate citizens adhering to the 20 mph speed limit and refraining from making left-hand turns within the work zone,” Scheidemantel said. “Additional traffic enforcement by Riverton Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is helping to keep the work zone safe.”

All businesses on North Federal Boulevard are open.

The $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard (US26/WY789) project bid was awarded to S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette in September 2017.

The northern phase of the project is happening in 2019; it includes improvements between Burger King and Walgreens on North Federal Boulevard.

By contract, S&S Builders is required to maintain two-way traffic at all times during construction.

Weekly project progress meetings begin at 10 a.m. every Thursday in Riverton City Hall. Each public meeting includes time for public comments and questions.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.