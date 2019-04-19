LVHS Midfielder named Wyoming’s Soccer Player of the Week by Max Preps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches and MaxPreps announced today the 14 boys and 21 girls who have been named the Spring United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps High School State Players of the Week for their on-field efforts from April 8-14.

Lander Valley High School Midfielder Nico Lowham was the Wyoming athlete awarded the weekly honor this week.

United Soccer Coaches uses results and statistics provided by MaxPreps.com to select one boy and one girl honoree from each participating state competing during the spring season.

Coaches wanting to nominate their players must submit statistics to MaxPreps.com in order for their athletes to be considered. Winners receive a MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches branded letterman’s patch and recognition on both MaxPreps.com and UnitedSoccerCoaches.org.

Nominations are due every Sunday by 11:59 p.m. ET each week to be considered

See the entire national list here.