It’s Easter… now where are all those colored eggs?

A family tradition on Easter weekend, especially for the children, is hunting for Easter Eggs, here’s this year’s compilation of local events:

In Fremont and Hot Springs counties, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to gather eggs. Here’s a list of the ones we know about:

Saturday

Shoshoni – 9 a.m. on the West Side of the Shoshoni School at the playground sponsored by the Shoshoni Recreation District

Shoshoni – 10 a.m. at Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at Shoshoni City Park. Sponsored by KT’s Grab & Grub

Thermopolis – The Easter Bunny will be at the Southside Exxon from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Riverton – Noon at Veteran’s Park behind Riverton City Hall. Sponsored by Veteran’s Hall.

Riverton – 1 p.m. at Jaycee Park on Sunset Drive. This big event set each year by the Riverton Chamber of Commerce. Separate areas for different age groups.

Thermopolis – 2 p.m. at Hot Springs State Park. Sponsored by the Thermopolis Lions Club.

Riverton – 6:30 p.m. Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Tonkin Stadium.

Sunday

Fort Washakie – 9 a.m. Eastern Shoshone Pow Wow grounds. Made possible by the Eastern Shoshone Entertainment Committee

Curious about where the tradition of an Easter Egg began? Here’s an explanation from Wikipedia: “The egg was a symbol of the rebirth of the earth in pre-Christian celebrations of spring. However, the Easter egg itself was defined by early Christians as an Easter symbol of the resurrection of Jesus: the egg symbol was likened to the tomb from which Christ arose.