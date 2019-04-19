Deer Deaths piling up in Riverton: RPD Arrests

Another deer was struck and killed by a vehicle yesterday morning at 7:15 a.m. at Riverview Road and Country Club. That makes 57 deer killed in town in the past several years and another reason why the city is looking to thin out its urban deer herd.

The Riverton Police also reported in Friday’s report covering Thursdays activities that a man wandering on Main Street traffic lanes was arrested for public intoxication. A computer lap top was reported stolen from an address on Monroe Court. A report is pending. At 3:36 pm Thursday on the 1600 block of North Federal, a white truck hit a sedan and kept going, The suspect driver was identified as an older man wearing a cowboy hat. A personal injury two vehicle crash was reported just before 7 pm in front of Walmart. Two persons were reportedly injured in the crash, one with a head injury. A report is pending. A resident in the 100 block of North 12th East reported the theft of Hydrocodone pills from their house.

Arrests:

• Arron C’Hair, 41, Ethete, Public Intoxication

• Cody Armajo, 32, Ethete, Public Intoxication

• Elden Antelope, 54, Riverton, Public Intoxication

• Duane Shakespeare, 34, Riverton, Open Container

• Dustin Friday, 28, Riverton, on a Riverton Municipal warrant

• Martin Bede, 18, Arizona, Possession of Alcohol

All persons arrested are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.