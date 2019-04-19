Brush fire between river and pathway doused by RVFD

A brush fire of unknown origin burned some tall brush and grass between the Big Wind River and the Riverton Riverwalk this afternoon. The fire was called in by users on the Riverwalk as smoke began rising.

The location was directly south of Rocky Mountain Agronomy, 1100 block of South Third East.

Two Riverton Volunteer Fire Department tanker trucks responded to the scene and quickly had the fire under control. Two Riverton Police Department officers also responded to provide any assistance needed.

The event drew a small crowd of onlookers, those who were on the Riverwalk and at least one vehicle that came to watch while the occupants were eating their lunch.