William Michael Addison II, 41, of Riverton, Wyoming died on April 14, 2019 in Beaver Creek, Arapahoe, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at 221 Givens Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 with an all-night wake to follow at 221 Givens Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming.

William Michael Addison II was born November 17, 1977 to William Michael Addison I and Mary Elizabeth Lonedog in Casper, Wyoming. His education included Elementary School at Arapahoe School, high school at Fountain, Fort Carson, Colorado, graduated Saint Stephens High School. Hobbies included being with his kids, traveling, cooking, and hanging out with his friends and brothers.

He was preceded in death by great-great-grandparent, Chief Sharp Nose; paternal grandparents, Stella White Antelope-Addison, Mervin Addison, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Patricia SunRhodes, Poncho Lonedog; uncles, George, David, Stanford, EverHe Addison, Ritchie Lonedog; great-uncle, Thomas Addison; great-grandpas, Henry Standing Elk, Benno Standing Elk; brothers, Cody, Bo, Adrian Addison, Greg Duran, Ryan and Thomas Blackburn, Darwin Gambler Jr., JT SunRhodes, Ian Pine; and sisters, Bernadette Addison and Lea Addison.

Survivors include children, Windy and Jerome Ridgley, Shaelynn, Courtney, Shy, Kaylea Roman, Shoni, Martyna, William Addison II, Tulsa and Daryl Chavez; sisters, Patricia and Holly Addison, Grace Carpenter, Jenny Tafoya; brother Sistenis Tafoya; companion, Pauline Chavez; Families of Addison, Lonedog, Friday, Antelope, SunRhodes, Standing Elk, Bushyhead, Jenkins, and Dewey.

